Watch live: Karen Read trial enters Day 3 after an emotional day of testimony

Thursday's first witness is expected to be a firefighter who responded to the scene of John O'Keefe's death

By Thea DiGiammerino and Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • In the first two days of testimony, we have heard from O'Keefe's mother and a close friend, two firefighters and a state police investigator

Testimony is set to continue on Thursday morning in Karen Read's second murder trial, with a firefighter who began testifying late Wednesday expected to return to the stand.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts. She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

