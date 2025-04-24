What can we expect today in Karen Read trial after emotional testimony from John O'Keefe's mom?

It was an emotional day in court Wednesday as the mother of slain Boston police officer John O'Keefe took the stand for the first time in either of Karen Read's trials.

Peggy O'Keefe cried as she delivered pieces of emotional testimony that the prosecution will try to capitalize on Thursday as the trial resumes for another day.

John O'Keefe's grieving mother took the stand in the case against his accused killer, Karen Read. We break down her testimony and hear from Karen Read's father outside of court. Plus, legal analysis on defense attorney Alan Jackson's challenge to witness Kerry Roberts during cross-examination and a deep look at the end of the Canton police chief's time leading the department.

The prosecution is pushing to have a Read interview clip played to the jury where she talks about an interaction she and Peggy O'Keefe had the morning that John O'Keefe's body was found.

It was at John O'Keefe's house after the pair left the hospital where John O'Keefe was taken. Read showed up to grab her belongings and in a previous interview that aired on TV, Read said, "And his mother says to me, 'it looks like he got hit by a car.'"

Defense attorney Alan Jackson does not want the video shown to the jury, saying the clip's sole purpose is to attack Read's character.

"The clip is obviously, very obviously and strategically being used to try and vilify my client," Jackson said in court.

The prosecution wants it in because they believe it shows an admission of guilt.

NBC10 Boston courtroom insider Sue O'Connell gives her take on why prosecutors called Peggy O'Keefe to the stand and why Karen Read's defense did not cross-examine her.

Read is accused of killing John O'Keefe with her SUV by backing into him after the pair spent a night out drinking with friends.

The defense has said she is being framed. To add on to their theory, Kerry Roberts, John O'Keefe's longtime friend, was back on the stand Wednesday and it was revealed that she had lied under oath when she gave testimony to a grand jury.

The jury also heard Wednesday from a Massachusetts State Police trooper who testified about cell phone data and a Canton firefighter who is testifying about Read's emotions on the morning in question; he should be back on the stand when court resumes Thursday morning.