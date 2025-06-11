Defense's final witness expected to resume testimony as Read's retrial nears its end

Karen Read's defense team is expected to call their final witness to the stand on Wednesday, with the end of her second murder trial now on the horizon.

Fireworks have continued in the courtroom as the defense gets closer to resting its case, including with the potentially pivotal testimony delivered by Dr. Elizabeth Laposata.

Laposata, a former medical examiner, reviewed the autopsy of John O'Keefe and several other documents related to his death, and gave her conclusion during her testimony.

"Do you have an opinion as to whether or not the wounds that you see, the pattern injury that you see on Mr. O'Keefe's right arm, is consistent with an animal bite or claw marks?" Alan Jackson asked her.

"Yes, it is, very much," Laposata replied. "By looking at the body, I could tell there was no evidence of impact by a vehicle."

She also said she concluded that the body did not have hypothermia.

Her findings are a stark contrast to the the prosecution's case. Last month, the Commonwealth called Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, a Massachusetts medical examiner, who definitively said that hypothermia did contribute to O'Keefe's death.

Laposata went on to say that she examined O'Keefe's x-rays and saw that his bones were intact and there was no breakage or fractures, which she said are typical for a pedestrian collision.

Prosecutors worked to discredit her opinion by bringing up her job history, specifically the criticism she received as Rhode Island's Chief Medical Examiner after the Station nightclub fire.

Judge Beverly Cannone still does not believe she is qualified enough to be a "dog bite expert".

She was followed by Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biomedical engineer from ARCCA. He is expected to return to the stand on Wednesday to finish his testimony as the defense's final witness. Read has officially decided that she will not take the stand.