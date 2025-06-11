Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Defense's final witness in Karen Read trial returns to stand

Read said Tuesday that she will not testify on her own behalf.

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The defense team's final witness is set to return to the stand Wednesday morning as the Karen Read trial approaches its end.

Defense crash expert Andrew Rentschler, a biomedical engineer from ARCCA, was still testifying when court wrapped up for the day on Tuesday and he is expected back on the stand. The defense has said he is their final witness, and Read said Tuesday that she will not testify on her own behalf.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Karen Read
