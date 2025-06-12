Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Lawyers in court for hearing, closing arguments set for Friday

A charge conference is scheduled to be held Thursday after the defense rested its case Wednesday.

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • The defense rested its case Wednesday and closing arguments are set for Friday, but lawyers will be in court Thursday for a charge conference

With closing arguments now set for Friday, lawyers in the Karen Read trial are expected in court Thursday morning for a charge conference hearing to discuss housekeeping issues without the jury present.

The defense rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, and the prosecution said it would not call any rebuttal witnesses in a somewhat surprising move.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for live updates from court:

