With closing arguments now set for Friday, lawyers in the Karen Read trial are expected in court Thursday morning for a charge conference hearing to discuss housekeeping issues without the jury present.

The defense rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, and the prosecution said it would not call any rebuttal witnesses in a somewhat surprising move.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

