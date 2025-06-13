Karen Read
Watch live: Closing arguments Friday in Karen Read murder trial

The jury is expected to begin its deliberations in the afternoon.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Marc Fortier

  • Closing arguments are expected Friday morning, and the jury could begin its deliberations in the afternoon

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning in the Karen Read murder trial, with the jury expected to begin its deliberations later in the day.

Court was scheduled to get underway at 8:45 a.m., with closings starting around 9. Each side will get 75 minutes to make their final case. After lunch, Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to give jury instructions before sending jurors off to begin their deliberations.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

