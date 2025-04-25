Karen Read
Live updates: Jury in Karen Read trial to visit home where John O'Keefe was found

The viewing comes a day after jurors heard conflicting evidence about the couple's relationship

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • Jurors heard conflicting evidence Thursday about Read's relationship with O'Keefe, including a series of intense text messages between the two in the hours before they met up at a bar on the night O'Keefe died

Friday is expected to be a half day in the Karen Read murder trial, with jurors visiting the home in Canton, Massachusetts, where John O'Keefe's body was found in January 2022.

The jury trip to 34 Fairview Road comes after Read's prior public interviews were played in court Thursday in which she talks about how much she drank the night O'Keefe died, admitting in one that she "shouldn't have been driving." Jurors also heard Thursday about the text messages that were exchanged between the pair, showing they were arguing about their relationship leading up to the night in question.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from the trial below:

