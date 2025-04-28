What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

Testimony is set to continue Monday morning, followed by a hearing on two potential defense witnesses

Week two of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial is set to get underway on Monday morning.

It will only be a half day of testimony, and in the second half of the day, Judge Beverly Cannone will attempt to resolve an issue pertaining to two crash expert witnesses from the firm ARCCA.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from the trial below: