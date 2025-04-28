Week two of the Karen Read murder trial begins Monday morning.

The jury is expected to be back in the courtroom for a half day, while attorneys prepare to iron out logistics with the judge.

More than 10 witnesses have taken the stand so far. We heard from the first responders, John O'Keefe's mother and good friend Kerry Roberts. But Monday's half day comes after the jury got to visit the home where O'Keefe's body was found.

Read is accused of killing O'Keefe by backing her SUV into him while dropping him off at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts -- a home formerly owned by a man named Brian Albert. The home looks a little different now, but some things remain the same, like the flagpole where O'Keefe's body was found. Jurors were asked to look at the scene to get a better understanding of the proximity. They were also shown Read's SUV -- the alleged murder weapon.

Jurors then returned to court and heard more testimony. Perhaps the most notable part was a doctor who revealed a blood sample from Read taken at 9:08 a.m. -- hours after O'Keefe was found -- showed she had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.093%. The legal limit for driving in Massachusetts is 0.08%

The defense team said Read has anemia and multiple sclerosis, which may have affected the test. But in an interview, Read did admit to having at least four drinks on the night in question. Court is expected to resume around 9 a.m. Monday.