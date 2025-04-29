What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Tuesday is expected to be a big day of testimony in the Karen Read trial, with key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe possibly taking the stand.

Day 6 of the trial started with the defense continuing its cross examination of Cellebrite digital forensics expert Ian Whiffin, who examined John O'Keefe's and McCabe's cell phones.

Read's defense claims that O'Keefe went into the home at 34 Fairview Road the night before he was discovered unresponsive outside in the snow. But Whiffin testified Monday that O'Keefe's cell phone data indicates that he never went inside the house.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at a home on Fairview Road. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from the trial below: