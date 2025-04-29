Karen Read

Cross examination of cell phone expert witness in Read trial to continue Tuesday

Cross examination was handled by attorney Robert Alessi, but was cut short when court recessed for the day to dismiss the jury

By Munashe Kwangwari

A full day of testimony is expected to get underway Tuesday morning in Karen Read's second murder trial.

Despite only lasting a half day, Monday's testimony could've been a turning point in the Commonwealth's case against Read.

The prosecution put a cell phone expert on the witness stand and revealed some information which, if true, could be enough to poke a hole in the defense's theory.

Ian Whiffin works for Cellebrite and was tasked with examining John O'Keefe's and Jennifer McCabe's cell phones.

Cellphone data took center stage in the Karen Read trial Monday, with new evidence on phone temperature described alongside timing of the "Hos long to die in cold" search. Later, a hearing over the defense's key crash recongstruction experts, from the firm ARCCA, was held. We have reaction and legal analysis to all that from the day in court, plus what it means that the Supreme Court denied Karen Read's appeal.

Read's defense claims that O'Keefe went into the home at 34 Fairview Road the night before he was discovered unresponsive in the snow. Whiffin testified that O'Keefe's cell phone data indicates that he never went inside the house. He said that O'Keefe's cell phone battery temperature dropped roughly 40 degrees from when Read allegedly dropped him off, until he was found.

“Based on the totality of the evidence, it is my opinion that the phone never moved from the flagpole area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the defense has alleged that McCabe Googled "Hos long to die in cold" hours before O'Keefe's body was found. McCabe has said that she entered the search phrase into her phone when Read asked her to as they found O'Keefe in the snow.

According to Whiffin, McCabe was searching for something else on her phone at 2:27 a.m., and left that browser tab open. He said that when she reopened the tab later, at 6:23 a.m., to make the Google search in question, it had the same time stamp as when the browser was originally opened.

Whiffin will be back on the stand for cross examination when court resumes Tuesday.

