What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday morning in Day 7 of the Karen Read murder trial.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

McCabe was a close friend of O'Keefe's who was out at a Canton bar with him and Read on the night before he died. She is the one who invited the couple to an afterparty at 34 Fairview Road in Canton -- a home owned by her brother-in-law. But McCabe said they never showed up, and the next morning Read called her frantically when O'Keefe never returned home.

