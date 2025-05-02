Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Jennifer McCabe returns to stand as Karen Read trial enters Day 8

Thursday was an off day, with no testimony in the controversial murder case

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • Key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe, known for conducting the "hos long to die in cold" Google search, is back on the witness stand Friday for her third day of testimony

The Karen Read trial is back on Friday after a rare off day, with key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe back on the witness stand for her third day of testimony.

McCabe was one of two people who accompanied Read to 34 Fairview Road on the day John O'Keefe's body was found. She has testified that she heard Read admit to hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and that before his body was even found, Read told her that her vehicle's taillight was broken.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at a home in Canton.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates below:

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read 2 hours ago

What's it like inside the Karen Read courtroom? Claustrophobic, stuffy

Karen Read 3 hours ago

Testimony resumes today in Karen Read retrial

Karen Read Apr 30

Jen McCabe testifies that Karen Read repeated, ‘I hit him,' directed ‘hos long' search

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us