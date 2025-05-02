Watch live: Jennifer McCabe returns to stand as Karen Read trial enters Day 8

What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

Key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe, known for conducting the "hos long to die in cold" Google search, is back on the witness stand Friday for her third day of testimony

The Karen Read trial is back on Friday after a rare off day, with key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe back on the witness stand for her third day of testimony.

McCabe was one of two people who accompanied Read to 34 Fairview Road on the day John O'Keefe's body was found. She has testified that she heard Read admit to hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and that before his body was even found, Read told her that her vehicle's taillight was broken.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at a home in Canton.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates below: