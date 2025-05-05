Karen Read
Watch live: Karen Read trial enters third week

Key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe concluded her testimony on Friday

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The controversial Karen Read trial enters its third week on Monday, and jurors have been told to expect a full day in court every day.

Key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe concluded her testimony on Friday, and a forensic scientist was on the stand when the day concluded.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at a home in Canton.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

