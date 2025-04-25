Karen Read jury will take trip to Canton home where John O'Keefe was found dead

It will only be a half day in the Karen Read trial Friday, but it should be an eventful one with jurors turning their attention to John O'Keefe's final moments as they have a planned visit to the scene in Canton, Massachusetts, where his body was found in January 2022.

The jury trip to 34 Fairview Road comes after Read's prior public interviews were played in court Thursday in which she talks about how much she drank the night O'Keefe died, admitting in one that she "shouldn't have been driving."

Jurors also heard Thursday about the text messages that were exchanged between the pair, showing they were arguing about their relationship leading up to the night in question.

Legal experts, including a retired judge, help break down the new prosecution and defense legal strategies in the Karen Read retrial. Plus, we recap the closer look we got at Read's relationship with John O'Keefe in the lead-up to his death before court ended unexpectedly early on Thursday and preview the stakes in the upcoming voir dire hearing of the ARCCA crash reconstruction experts.

Following court Thursday, Read walked to her car, answering no questions from reporters for the first time in a long time.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by backing her SUV into him and leaving him to die on the front lawn of 34 Fairview Road -- the home that belonged to Brian Albert.

The jury from the first trial also visited that Canton home, giving them an understanding of where everything was.