Defense nears closing arguments in Karen Read trial: Watch live

Tensions continue to escalate in and outside Norfolk Superior Court over the Karen Read murder trial.

It's the beginning of the end of the trial, as the defense looks to wrap their case this week.

Read's defense team told NBC10 Boston they only have three witnesses left to call, and the expectation is they could rest their case by mid-week.

Setting the stage for closing arguments and deliberation nearly 900 days after John O'Keefe's body was found. Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. She claims it was a cover-up by law enforcement.

Perhaps one of the biggest days of trial was last Friday. After the prosecution rested, the defense took over, putting Dr. Marie Russell — a retired forensic pathologist — on the stand.

When O'Keefe was found dead on Jan. 29, 2022, he was found with abrasions on his arms. Russell reviewed the autopsy report and pictures of O'Keefe after his death.

"Is it your opinion, based on a reasonable degree of medical certainty that these injuries were from an animal attack, possibly a large dog," asked defense attorney Alan Jackson.

"Yes," said Russell.

Now, this is an important because the homeowner of the home where O'Keefe was found in front of, Brian Albert, had a dog named Chloe, who he described on the stand as being aggressive. However, he claims O'Keefe never came into his house that night.

More pathologists are expected to be on the stand Monday.

Expert says O'Keefe's arm injuries weren't consistent with a motor vehicle accident

Dr. Frank Sheridan, a retired medical examiner and forensic pathologist, was the first witness called by the defense on Monday. He said he conducted approximately 13,000 autopsies in his career.

Prior to testifying, Sheridan said he reviewed the autopsy report, neuropathology report, toxicology report and autopsy photos in the Read case, including photos of O'Keefe and the scene of his death, along with various police reports related to the case.

Sheridan began his testimony by commenting on the injuries O'Keefe had on his arm, calling them "friction injuries" and saying they were sustained before death.

Asked if the injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, he said, "it doesn't look remotely like that at all."

He explained that if you are hit by a vehicle, there would be bruising or fractures, and all that appears on O'Keefe's arms are abrasions.

Sheridan also testified that O'Keefe's arm injuries are consistent with an animal attack, most likely a dog.

"All of these marks are generally consistent with, if you want to call it, scratch marks," he said.

Sheridan was also asked by defense attorney Elizabeth Little if O'Keefe's injuries are consistent with being hit by a car at 24 mph, as the prosecution contends.

"No, I don't think so," he said.

Sheridan also said O'Keefe's injuries could be consistent with a physical altercation, particularly his head injury and other lacerations and scrapes on his face and bruises on the back of his right hand, which he said are consistent with a defensive injury.

"I would say that some of these findings I've just mentioned are consistent with the possibility of a physical altercation, yes," he said.

After cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, Sheridan finished his testimony around 10:30 a.m.

Accident reconstruction expert takes the stand

The second defense witness of the day was Dr. Daniel Michael Wolfe, director of accident reconstruction at ARCCA, a forensic engineering consulting firm. He was interviewed last week during voir dire before Judge Beverly Cannone decided he would be allowed to testify.

He testified about how he was hired by an outside agency to analyze the damage to Read's SUV, even performing a reconstruction to determine if the vehicle hit O'Keefe and if his injuries were consistent with a vehicle strike.

Wolfe said there was no damage to the SUV that appeared consistent with a pedestrian accident.