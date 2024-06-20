Karen Read's voicemails for John O'Keefe played at trial: Watch live

Testimony resumed Thursday morning in the Karen Read murder trial, with a Massachusetts State Police investigator returning to the stand and eight voicemails from Read played for the jury.

Read is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank in Canton, Massachusetts, in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors say Read dropped O'Keefe off at a house party hosted by a fellow officer after a night of drinking, struck him while making a three-point turn and then drove away. She has pleaded not guilty, and her defense team argues she has been framed by someone who beat O'Keefe to death inside the home and that the homeowner's relationship with local and state police tainted their investigation.

Messages between Read and O'Keefe were revealed during the testimony of Massachusetts State Police forensic expert Trooper Nicholas Guarino on Monday. Court was in session Tuesday, but jurors were not present as Judge Beverly Cannone heard from three potential defense witnesses -- a dog bite expert and two accident reconstruction experts -- before deciding if she will allow them to testify.

She made her ruling at the start of the session on Thursday, handing the defense a limited victory.

The Karen Read trial will not be in session Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Guarino returned was the first witness back on the stand Thursday; the defense team has not yet had a chance to cross examine him.

Guarino spoke to the veracity of the eight voicemails, some of which were vulgar, that Read left O'Keefe between 12:36 a.m., when her phone indicated she arrived back at O'Keefe's house, and 6:08 a.m., when she and two other people were with O'Keefe's body outside the home on Fairview Road where she'd dropped him off earlier.

A full day of testimony is expected Thursday, followed by a half day of testimony on Friday.

The defense team has said it expects to begin calling witnesses as early as this week, and the judge has said jurors should get the case by the end of June.

Cannone's ruling on defense's expert witnesses

Recapping Tuesday's hearing, called a voir dire hearing, Cannone said she will allow the defense's dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell, to testify on a limited basis. The prosecution had sought to exclude Russell's testimony.

"She'll be allowed only to opine whether or not the marks on John O'Keefe's arm were the result of an animal attack, Cannone said, noting her specialized knowledge in the field.

Russell told the judge and lawyers on Tuesday that she'd reached out to the defense last month after hearing about the ongoing trial.

Court was held without the jury Tuesday as three potential witnesses were vetted by Judge Beverly Cannone.

At least one of the accident reconstruction experts, Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler of high-profile forensic consulting engineering company ARCCA, will also be allowed to testify.

Wolfe, who specializes in accident reconstruction, got the full OK. But Cannone said that Rentschler, as a biomedical engineer, is not qualified to testify on the medical cause of injuries under Massachusetts law and court precedent.

She said she would hear arguments on that later on, and had the trial continue.

Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Thursday that a dog bite expert can testify for the defense in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial.

Trooper Guarino testifies about Read's voicemails

Massachusetts State Police forensic expert Trooper Nicholas Guarino was called back to the stand.

He shared texts between Read and Laura Sullivan, a close friend of O'Keefe's who has previously testified in the trial, from after O'Keefe's death.

Guarino was then asked to share texts between Read and O'Keefe, in which she indicated she was going back to her house. The last read, "I'm back in Mansfield. The kids are home alone."

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally moved on to the phone call record between Read and O'Keefe, which involved more than 50 calls, though there was no indication that the pair spoke.

"There were eight voicemails from Mr. O'Keefe's phone from the 29th until the phone was discovered, all from Ms. Read, no one else," Guarino said. He also noted that Read's phone indicated she connected to the wifi at his house at 12:36 a.m.

All eight voicemails were played for the court — the first was left on O'Keefe's phone a minute after her phone connected to the wifi at his house.

"John, I f------ hate you!" she said in that voicemail.

The second, from 12:42 a.m., only played the sound of undetermined beeps, walking and bumping.

At 12:59, Read left a third voicemail saying, "John, I'm here with your f------ kids. Nobody knows where the f--- you are, you f------ pervert."

The fourth message, at 1:02 a.m., has no content. At 1:11 a.m., she leaves a longer message, screaming that she's with his neice and nephew and again calls him a pervert.

At 1:18 a.m., Read leaves a sixth message, sayig she needs to go home and ending, "You're f------ another girl…you're a f------ loser, f--- yourself!"

The next message, from 5:23 a.m., Read can be heard screaming.

NBC10 Boston Karen Read listens as voicemails she left for John O'Keefe the night of his death are played in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday, June 20, 2024, during her murder trial.

The eighth and final message, from 6:08 a.m., has been played before in the trial. In it, mumbling, screaming and the sound of a vehicle's wipers can be heard — it's from when Read, Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts were at the Fairview Road home, having found O'Keefe's body. Guarino noted someone can be heard on the phone with 911.

Read also made three calls to a contact listed as her mother, at 1:10 a.m., 4:40 a.m. and 4:42 a.m. — the last of which was answered, Guarino testified. There was also a call placed to a contact listed as "dad."

John O'Keefe's phone, GPS data discussed

Lally turned to the location data from O'Keefe's phone, which Guarino analyzed during the investigation.

In previous statements in court, the prosecution and defense have told vastly different stories based on the data — the defense has alleged that data on the phone indicated O'Keefe went inside the home.