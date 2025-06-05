Defense attorneys in Karen Read’s second murder trial brought in a snowplow driver on Wednesday as they continue making their argument she was framed for killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read, 45, is accused of fatally striking O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside another officer’s home when she dropped him off at a party in January 2022 after the two had been drinking. She's charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene outside Boston.

Her lawyers say O’Keefe, 46, was beaten inside the home, bitten by a family dog and then left outside as part of a conspiracy by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

A mistrial was declared last year and so far, Read’s second trial has followed similar contours to the first.

Is the Karen Read trial on today?

After a half day Wednesday, there will be no testimony Thursday. Judge Beverly Cannone gave the jury a day off given that temperatures could reach 90 degrees and running fans and air conditioners makes it difficult to hear in the courtroom.

The trial will resume on Friday, which is expected to be a full day of testimony.

The case is reportedly ahead of schedule, and Read has said she expects her defense team will wrap up its case next week.

Snowplow driver says he doesn't remember seeing a body

Snowplow driver Brian Loughran, who was on his regular route during a storm early on Jan. 29, 2022, told the defense Wednesday that he “saw nothing” when he passed by the house several hours after O'Keefe was allegedly struck by Read's vehicle around 12:30 a.m.

O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside Brian Albert’s home in Canton, Massachusetts, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

Loughran said he passed by the house several times starting around 2:45 a.m. and could see several feet in front of him inside his trucks due to its strong lights.

On the second pass, Loughran said he did see a car parked in the road in front of the house. He said he knew Albert and his family, and decided not to report the car for violating snowstorm parking restrictions as a courtesy for being a first responder.

Under cross examination, prosecutors attempted to undermine Loughran's memory, saying that the times he provided Wednesday contradict his initial testimony during the first trial. For example, prosecutor Hank Brennan pointed out that Loughran originally said he remembered the street where O'Keefe was found blocked off by first responders around 5:30 a.m. but on Wednesday, Loughran said it was closer to 6:15 a.m.

When Brennan asked if Loughran had a “foggy” memory, Loughran said he did not — only that he had made a mistake.

Brennan also asked if Loughran had been threatened by a confrontational blogger known as “Turtleboy” to help the defense's case. Aidan Timothy Kearney, who was in the courtroom on Wednesday, has advocated heavily in support of Read's innocence. He has been charged with harassing, threatening and intimidating witnesses in the case.

Loughran said Kearney never threatened him, but the blogger did call him and did not disclose he was recording the conversation. The call was later posted online.

Brian Loughran, called by Karen Read's defense, said in court Wednesday that he did not see John O'Keefe's body in the snow as he plowed roads in Canton three years ago.

What happened at the Waterfall Bar & Grille?

The second witness taking the stand Thursday was Canton resident Karina Kolokithas, a friend of O'Keefe's. She testified about how O'Keefe and Read seemed affectionate with each other at the Waterfall Bar & Grille on the night before O'Keefe's death.

At one point O'Keefe even kissed Read on the forehead, which Kolokithas said she thought was "the sweetest thing I've ever seen."

Several clips of surveillance video from the bar were also shown to jurors.

Dog bite expert testifies

The jury has repeatedly been shown photos of the gashes and scrapes on O’Keefe’s arms, and saw them again on Tuesday.

Prosecutors challenged an assessment by Dr. Marie Russell, a retired emergency medicine physician, who said the wounds on O’Keefe’s arms were the result of a dog attack.

Russell testified Monday she has treated hundreds of dog attacks and bites over nearly 30 years and became interested in the Read case after seeing a news report about questions over whether O’Keefe was attacked by a dog before he died.

“These multiple groupings are patterns and they are, in my opinion, by the teeth and claws of a dog,” Russell said, pointing to a photo of O’Keefe’s arm. She described the wounds as linear and going in a similar direction.

Big accusations were made in the Karen Read trial Tuesday — did they stick? Prosecutors' questioning of a dog bite expert led the defense to move for a mistrial, citing activity that was "abhorrent to a fair trial," but it was ultimately denied. Then, a Dighton police sergeant testifies that a piece of Read's now-broken taillight "was intact" when he saw it, soon before state police took custody of the vehicle. Our chief legal analyst explains the arguments behind the mistrial motion and the possible significance behind the taillight discrepancy. Plus, what's a missing witness instruction, and why is the defense asking for it in this case?

What makes someone a dog bite expert?

The prosecution had earlier sought to block Russell from testifying, questioning her credibility. Although the judge allowed her to take the stand, the prosecution renewed their scrutiny and noted Russell never testified before as a dog bite expert and hasn't taken a dog bite forensics course — however she said she was unsure any such certification or training existed.

Brennan asked Russell on Tuesday if there was any universally accepted standard for identifying dog bites. Russell said there was not.

Brennan also pressed Russell about changing her testimony from saying the wounds were caused by “teeth or nails” to specifically naming “canines.”

“When you testified, December 2024, you didn't say nails could have caused these wounds, you didn't say generally teeth, you said canines,” Brennan said.

“I believe that is true,” Russell responded, saying she “became more certain” the wounds were from canine teeth.

Defense request for mistrial denied

The defense team requested a mistrial Tuesday after the prosecution pointed out that no dog DNA was found on O'Keefe. The defense said there had been no mention in the trial about DNA and the dog bite, and argued that raising the subject while questioning Russell had prejudiced the jury.

“That cannot be reversed. That cannot be cured. That cannot be ameliorated with a jury instruction,” defense attorney Robert Alessi said while the jury was outside the courtroom.

Prosecutors waved away the accusation, with Brennan saying, “The defense does not get to pick and choose what words the Commonwealth can or cannot use.”

After a brief pause, Cannone said the trial could proceed.

Karen Read's defense attorneys called for a mistrial on Tuesday, but Judge Beverly Cannone quickly dismissed it.

Dighton police sergeant testifies about broken taillight

Also on Tuesday, Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros testified about his observations of the tail light of Read's vehicle before it was seized from her parents' home on Jan. 29, 2022. He maintained that he saw damage, but less than what was reflected in evidence photographs.

Barros was called in to assist the Massachusetts State Police when they came to Dighton on Jan. 29, 2022. It is typical that state police would contact the local jurisdiction in these circumstances.

He testified that he was told they were coming to retrieve a vehicle that was involved in a homicide investigation in Canton. He was asked to facilitate the towing of the vehicle. He remained outside in the garage, speaking to Read's mother, while the state police investigators went inside.

He noted damage to the right rear tail light of Read's SUV, which was parked in the driveway when he arrived.

"It was damaged, the tail light was damaged, there was a crack missing," Barros said.

Fiery exchange with former Canton police officer

An exchange on Monday between former Canton police officer Kelly Dever and defense attorney Alan Jackson quickly turned tense after he asked if she wanted to be in the courtroom. Dever said she had “no idea why I’m here,” and later remarked about the defense mispronouncing her name.

Dever testified that while working dispatch on the night O'Keefe died, she could see a video feed from a garage area attached to police department, called a sally port. Read's team has long argued a police cover-up including possibly moving Read's vehicle that was brought into the sally port garage.

Dever said she told federal agents “in good faith” in August 2023 that she saw ATF agent Brian Higgins and former Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz inside the garage.

However, on the stand she said she realized this wasn't possible because they entered the garage after her shift ended. She attributed the error to “false memory” influenced by media coverage, and said she had retracted her statement.

A former Canton police officer called by Karen Read's defense got into a heated exchange with one of the lawyers in court as he accused her of changing her testimony since speaking to federal investigators. We ask our experts what they thought of the exchanges, if she met the definition of a hostile witness and about Read's claim she's part of a "blue wall of silence." Plus, how the jury reacted to a dog bite expert from the first trial and, after childhood friend of Michael Proctor's takes the stand, our experts weigh in on whether the defense will — or should — call the disgraced former trooper at all.

Lead investigator's texts are read to the jury

Jonathan Diamandis, a friend of lead investigator Michael Proctor, was called by the defense Monday to read Proctor's texts messages about the investigation.

Proctor was fired in March after a disciplinary board found he sent sexist and crude text messages about Read to his family and colleagues. His testimony played a key role in the first trial. Defense attorneys used his texts to argue Proctor was biased and dismissed alternative suspects.

In select texts allowed in court, an unnamed person in Proctor's group chat asked whether the homeowner where O'Keefe's body was found would face scrutiny. Proctor replied “nope. Homeowner is a Boston cop too.”

“From all accounts, he didn’t do anything wrong. She’s a whack-job,” one text said.

Inappropriate text messages from lead investigator Michael Proctor were the topic of testimony Monday.