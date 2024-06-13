The Karen Read murder trial is getting more explosive by the day. It resumes Thursday, after the testimony of one Massachusetts State Police trooper shocked everyone watching.

As the lead investigator in this case, trooper Michael Proctor's text messages have become an unusual focus of his testimony.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

From declaring almost from the start of the investigation over text that homeowner and fellow cop Brian Albert "didn't do anything wrong" without going in his home – to saying about defendant Read that they're "going to lock this whack job up" and that "hopefully she kills herself" – Proctor has been under fire.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

His personal text messages to his friends, colleagues and supervisors have seemed to even overshadow the evidence in this case, calling into question whether his personal opinions had any bearing on the integrity of his investigation into Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's death.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson hammering home that point as he wrapped up his cross examination of Proctor on Wednesday.

"(Expletive) That was the word, figure of speech you used, right?" asked Jackson.

"Correct," responded Proctor.

"A girl who (expletive) herself, right?" said Jackson.

"Correct," said Proctor.

"And then (expletive) her. Correct?" asked Jackson.

"Correct," replied Proctor.

"To pin it on the girl, who's just a whack job (expletive) you hope just kills herself, right?" said Jackson. "Shame on you, sir."

Detective Lt. Brian Tully, a lieutenant with state police since 2021 and deployed in the Norfolk District Attorney's Office for 12 years, was next on the stand and testified that he reported Proctor’s conduct to his supervisors. He continues on the stand Thursday.

Cross-examination of Michael Proctor, who led the investigation into John O'Keefe's death and acknowledged texting his sister that he hoped Karen Read would "kill herself," wrapped up Wednesday.