The prosecution in the Karen Read murder trial is expected to call one more witness when testimony resumes Tuesday before resting its case after 21 days.

Friday is another off day in the case following Judge Beverly Cannone's surprise decision to call off court Thursday because she said the case is proceeding on schedule. Monday is also an off day due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Tuesday, the prosecution is expected to call its one remaining witness, an accident reconstruction expert.

Then, it will be the defense's turn. And Read says she's ready.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We're ready to put on our case, which will be more robust than it was last year," she said this week. "I'm anxious for everyone to learn what we know."

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Already, we've seen some major differences in the prosecution's case from the first trial, much of it do to stylistic differences between special prosecutor Hank Brennan and Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam Lally, who served as the lead prosecutor in last year's trial.

It also appears that unlike last time, the prosecution won't be calling several controversial witnesses, including former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, Brian Higgins, or Brian Albert.

Overall, the prosecution has called 37 witnesses through 20 days of testimony, compared to 50 at this stage of the last trial.

"I think we're getting into the end of the prosecution case in chief. I think everybody realizes that, but I agree there's a lot of reasonable doubt that we've seen," defense attorney Morjieta Derisier said. "It's unfortunate, because this time around we thought we'd be getting more information... It will be interesting to see how this last witness plays out."

"I think they're saving the most concise witness for last," she added. "The first witnesses were the story line, to fill in the details. And now we're getting down to the scientific part. I think that's really good strategy by the prosecution. You want the jury to be left with that rather than some of the mishaps we've heard before."