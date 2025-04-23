Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Testimony in Karen Read trial continues Wednesday

Prosecutors are expected to continue calling witnesses on Wednesday

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday in Karen Read's second murder trial, with Kerry Roberts returning to the stand.

Roberts was a friend of John O'Keefe, Read's Boston police officer boyfriend, and was with Read on the morning they found his body.

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday, followed by testimony from Canton firefighter/paramedic Timothy Nuttall and Roberts.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts. She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene.

Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from court on Wednesday:

Karen Read
