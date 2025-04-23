What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday in Karen Read's second murder trial, with Kerry Roberts returning to the stand.

Roberts was a friend of John O'Keefe, Read's Boston police officer boyfriend, and was with Read on the morning they found his body.

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday, followed by testimony from Canton firefighter/paramedic Timothy Nuttall and Roberts.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from court on Wednesday: