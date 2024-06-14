Here's why the Karen Read courtroom video was temporarily shut off Friday

Karen Read

It's been a bit of a chaotic morning in the courtroom

If you're looking for the Karen Read trial video, we have an update on what happened Friday morning.

It was a bit chaotic in the courtroom, we're understanding. It seemed that the court's pool camera caught a glimpse of a juror walking into court on Friday morning. Because of that, Judge Beverly Cannone was not allowing a video livestream of the proceedings.

Testimony began about 10:35 a.m., with only an audio feed provided. A court-provided video feed returned around 11 a.m. — watch the stream here.

You can also follow along with NBC10 Boston analyst and commentator Sue O'Connel on X as she provides live updates from court.

