What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

On Thursday, Mass. State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik presented his case during direct examination, then endured questions about the investigation's integrity and the actions of disgraced former Trooper Michael Proctor, who he supervised back in 2022

On Day 13 of the Karen Read trial we're expecting Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik back on the stand to continue cross-examination with defense attorney Alan Jackson. Bukhenik oversaw the investigation into John O'Keefe's death and supervised disgraced former Trooper Michael Proctor.

Proctor's testimony became a flashpoint of the first trial when it was revealed that he sent vulgar, unprofessional text messages about Read while investigating the case. He was fired from the department in part due to misconduct displayed while investigating O'Keefe's death. That misconduct is laid out in text messages which the prosecution referred in direct examination, but will likely come up again in cross on Friday.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow the live updates here.