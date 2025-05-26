The Karen Read retrial at its halfway point: What's happened, and what's next?

Watch "Canton Confidential" in the video player atop this story at 7 p.m. ET.

It's been days since the Karen Read murder trial was in session, but it's set to restart on Tuesday, with the prosecution likely to rest its case.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friday was a scheduled day off, and the jury was given Thursday off as well, with the prosecution ahead of schedule and waiting to call one last witness after Memorial Day.

Last week, Read said there will be more to the defense's case than in her first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We're ready to put on our case, which will be more robust than it was last year," she said. "I'm anxious for everyone to learn what we know."

One major difference her team will have, as our experts have discussed in recent episodes of "Canton Confidential," is that it will be up to the defense to call controversial witnesses Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, Brian Higgins and Brian Albert, rather than the prosecution.

Karen Read expects the prosecution to call just one more witness in her murder retrial, meaning her team will soon begin making its case to the jury. While she isn't saying whether the defense will call Michael Proctor, the former state trooper looms over the testimony, and our experts explore what strategy they may take. Plus, concerns over the qualifications of a brain surgeon who's testified and answers to your questions — on why Hank Brennan was brought in to prosecute the case, what jurors might make of all the sidebars, who's allowed in court and many more.

None of the three men are among the 37 witnesses the prosecution has called in its 20 days of testimony. It had called 50 at the same stage of the first trial.

Legal analyst Peter Elikann has called special prosecutor Hank Brennan's prosecution "superlative" and "absolutely state-of-the-art," with how he sprinkled video evidence of Read's own interviews between witnesses.

On Tuesday, the prosecution is expected to call its one remaining witness, an accident reconstruction expert.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.