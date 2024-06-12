Karen Read trial schedule: How and when to watch

With all of the days off and half days, it can be difficult to keep up with the schedule of the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

Read is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow officer in Canton, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022 after a night of drinking. She has pleaded not guilty, and her defense team argues she is being framed.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



We'll do our best to keep you up to date with the latest on the trial schedule, as Judge Beverly Cannone makes the information available. But details may be limited depending on what the jury has been told.

This week's trial schedule

Cannone said last week that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be full days of testimony, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 4:30 p.m. The lunch breaks typically happen close to 1 p.m. and have lasted between 30-45 minutes in recent days.

The judge did say Monday that she needs a half day this week to hear from three potential witnesses -- a doctor and three accident reconstruction experts -- at voir dire, without the jury present. But she hasn't said when that might happen.

Upcoming trial schedule

Cannone has not updated jurors this week on the trial schedule for next week, other than to say that Friday, June 21 will only be a half-day of testimony. She told jurors last week that she expects them to get the case by the end of the month so they can begin their deliberations.