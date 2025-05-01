Karen Read

No court today, Karen Read trial to resume Friday with Jen McCabe back on stand

Jen McCabe is expected to continue her testimony Friday when court resumes in the Karen Read retrial

By Munashe Kwangwari

A key witness in the second Karen Read trial faced intense scrutiny on the stand during day two of her testimony Wednesday, as the defense continued to dig and attempt to poke holes into Jen McCabe's testimony from Read's first trial compared to the statements she's making now.

It's been a back-and-forth battle this week that lasted roughly five hours yesterday and will continue tomorrow. There's no court today.

Read is accused of backing her SUV into John O'Keefe outside of a Canton home three years ago, leaving him to die on the front lawn. They were invited to the home by McCabe, as it was her sister and brother-in-law's house.

The next morning, O'Keefe's body was found by Read with the help of McCabe and another woman -- Kerry Roberts.

McCabe was the one who called 911.

Tonight on "Canton Confidential," we break down Jennifer McCabe's full day of testimony in the second Karen Read retrial, including what the cross-examination could mean for their third-party culprit argument defense and Read's reaction after court ended.  Plus, Attorney Martin Radner from the "Brother Counsel" YouTube channel shares his thoughts on the defense's apparent strategy so far in the retrial of attempting to impeach witnesses. 

The defense believes McCabe is playing a part in the framing of Read and Wednesday pointed out inconsistencies in her previous testimonies, having McCabe admit on the stand that she was working with other witnesses in the case to craft a timeline of events that was ultimately told to law enforcement.

McCabe is also at the center of a controversial Google search about hypothermia -- "hos long to die in cold" -- that she claims she made at the request of Read after O'Keefe's body was found.

