Is the Karen Read trial almost over? Testimony resumes Friday with a new witness

The Karen Read murder case is nearing its end.

Both sides will return to the courtroom on Friday after a day off, and according to Read, her defense is expected to rest their case next week.

After high temperatures and poor ventilation inside Norfolk Superior Court led Judge Beverly Cannone to cancel court on Thursday, everyone will return to court for what is expected to be a full day of testimony.

Karen Read expects her defense to rest next Tuesday, "give or take." With the day off in court, our experts share what they make of her team's presentation so far, whether they've managed to convey reasonable doubt and what's becoming of their third-party culprit defense. Plus, we break down the proposed jury instructions and answer your questions on the meaning of a reasonable degree of certainty and if Read can be convicted on only some of the charges.

The defense is continuing its attempt to show that Read was framed for the death of John O'Keefe, whose body was found on the front lawn of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, after the couple spent a night out drinking with friends.

One of those friends, Karina Kolokithas, was the last person to take the stand on Wednesday. She said she spent 90% of her time at the Waterfall Bar & Grille on the night before O'Keefe's death talking with Read. She said Read seemed normal -- not drunk -- and Read and O'Keefe were very affectionate with each other.

We also heard Wednesday from Brian Loughran, a Canton snowplow driver who worked on the morning O'Keefe's body was found. But he testified that he did not see a body on the front lawn of 34 Fairview Road at a time when the prosecution says O'Keefe would have been laying there unconscious.

A new witness is expected to take the stand to start the day on Friday.

Outside court, Read said she feels solid about her case and that she expects the defense to rest as early as Tuesday.