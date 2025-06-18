The jury in the Karen Read murder trial asked four questions of Judge Beverly Cannone on Tuesday. Attorneys from both sides discussed the questions in open court.

The four questions were submitted on note cards. They read as follows:

What is the timeframe for the OUI charge, offense 002 section 5? OUI at 12:45 or OUI at 5 a.m.? Are video clips of Karen's interviews evidence? How can we consider them? Does convicting guilty on a sub-charge (example offense 2 number 5) convict the overall charge? If we find not guilty on two charges but can’t agree on one charge is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?

What might those questions indicate about what the jury is thinking and whether it is close to reaching a verdict? That's what we asked our experts on "Canton Confidential."

"My prediction, and it might be a projection... is that I feel like they probably know there was a mistrial last time and they probably know it was messy, and I think they are very concerned about getting this right," said Sue O'Connell, NBC10 Boston's courtroom insider. "They want to make sure they understand the implication -- not the implication to Karen or the justice system -- but that they're doing it the way they intend to do it and they're doing it correctly."

"I think some of these might be preemptive questions they might want to get out. I think there was a variety, even though in the same lane, of 'What if we do this?' 'What if we do that?' I think they're just being very conscientious."

"This jury, I felt like I was in a PhD program every day I was watching them," O'Connell added. "I'm not surprised they're asking such great questions."

Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, largely agreed, saying it's likely they're trying to avoid another mistrial.

"Do people before Karen Read even really understand the term hung jury? It seems like this case has elevated everyone's awareness of those issues," he said.

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe with her car outside a suburban Boston house party and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene. Her lawyers say O’Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog and then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by police that included planting evidence against Read.

The jury was set to resume its deliberations on Wednesday morning, but it remains to be seen if they will reach a verdict. O'Connell said she predicts they will reach a verdict on Wednesday, while Coyne said he does not.