Karen Read trial expected to resume today after Tuesday's cancelation

Court is expected to resume Wednesday after an unexpected day off, marking the official 15th day of testimony in Karen Read's retrial.

Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik was last on the stand and ended his testimony Monday, making way for a new witness to be called this morning.

Bukhenik was a key witness for the prosecution. He oversaw John O'Keefe's death investigation and he testified that he supported the way now disgraced former trooper Michael Proctor handled the investigatory process despite lapses of professional conduct.

Proctor's inappropriate behavior during the investigation has not been a large focus of this round of court proceedings but was enough to have him fired from state police.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne says he believes special prosecutor Hank Brennan may be winding down his case against Read, arguing she backed into O'Keefe and left him to die in the snow.

So far, Brennan has notably not called Proctor to testify, or Brian Albert, the homeowner where O'Keefe was found, or ATF agent Brian Higgins, who appeared to have a brief flirty relationship with Read based on their text messages.

The defense has pointed out that jealousy could have motivated Higgins to hurt O'Keefe. These details have been introduced to the jury, just not the people.

“I don’t know whether having to call those witnesses and put them in themselves whether it’ll be quite as effective. The jury’s already heard it now, hopefully it’s resonated with them as the defense would like,” said Coyne.

Albert and Higgins were key players in the first trial and part of the defense's 3rd party culprit argument, introducing them to the first jury as people with direct involvement in O'Keefe's death.

We'll wait to see this morning if court resumes as planned and who will be called next to testify.