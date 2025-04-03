Karen Read case: Latest updates as jury selection continues

Seven jurors have now been seated in the second murder trial of Karen Read, significant progress no one expected to be made after just two days of jury selection.

Thursday marks day three of jury selection in the Commonwealth v. Karen Read and the case's popularity has been apparent. Out of more than 170 people who have been screened, about 150 have admitted to knowing and/or talking about the case with others.

Despite that, seven jurors have been selected - four men and three women. They'll be tasked with deciding the fate of Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. She faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Her defense maintains she is the victim of a law enforcement coverup. The first trial ended in a mistrial.

Like the first trial, the case is drawing crowds outside the Norfolk Superior Courthouse. Judge Beverly Cannone ordered a buffer zone, forcing them at least 200 feet away from the courthouse on hearing days. Four of Read's supporters have sued, calling that buffer zone unconstitutional and saying it "prohibits their rights to free speech and due process."

A hearing on the buffer zone is set to take place Friday in federal court.