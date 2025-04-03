Karen Read

Karen Read case: Latest updates as jury selection continues

Out of more than 170 people who have been screened so far, about 150 have admitted to knowing and/or talking about the case with others

By Munashe Kwangwari

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on April 1, 2025 ahead of jury selection for her retrial.
NBC10 Boston

Seven jurors have now been seated in the second murder trial of Karen Read, significant progress no one expected to be made after just two days of jury selection.

Thursday marks day three of jury selection in the Commonwealth v. Karen Read and the case's popularity has been apparent. Out of more than 170 people who have been screened, about 150 have admitted to knowing and/or talking about the case with others.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
As jury selection continues for the Karen Read retrial, we take a closer look at the process and what we've learned so far — 44% of the members of the jury pool said they've formed an opinion.  Legal experts Michael Coyne and Peter Elikann explain how the process is supposed to work, even in the face of major legal exposure, and how it sometimes doesn't. Plus, we take some of your questions — you can email us at Canton.Confidential@nbcuni.com Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Despite that, seven jurors have been selected - four men and three women. They'll be tasked with deciding the fate of Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. She faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Her defense maintains she is the victim of a law enforcement coverup. The first trial ended in a mistrial.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Like the first trial, the case is drawing crowds outside the Norfolk Superior Courthouse. Judge Beverly Cannone ordered a buffer zone, forcing them at least 200 feet away from the courthouse on hearing days. Four of Read's supporters have sued, calling that buffer zone unconstitutional and saying it "prohibits their rights to free speech and due process."

A hearing on the buffer zone is set to take place Friday in federal court.

More on Karen Read

Karen Read 24 hours ago

Karen Read latest: 7 jurors now selected, Canton police audit released

Karen Read Apr 1

How intense public interest is impacting Karen Read's retrial

Karen Read Apr 1

Canton police audit released as Karen Read jury selection begins

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us