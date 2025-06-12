Charge conference in Karen Read trial today; closing arguments expected Friday

It will be a busy day for attorneys in the Karen Read case today as they meet to resolve some housekeeping issues while jurors have the day off ahead of closing arguments that are expected Friday.

The defense rested its case Wednesday, and the prosecution said it would not call any rebuttal witnesses in a somewhat surprising move.

Read spoke candidly outside of Norfolk Superior Court, saying she thinks her case was strong last year but even stronger this year.

"I'm ready," she said. "I'm ready."

Closing statements are set for Friday after the last witness testified Wednesday.

There's a charge conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, which is a meeting between Judge Beverly Cannone and the two parties to discuss and finalize some last-minute issues.

For instance, defense attorney Alan Jackson has asked the judge for 90 minutes for the closing instead of 60 due to the depth of the case.

Cannone said she will make a decision on that today.

They'll also being drawing up the instructions that will be given to the jury before they begin their deliberations.

Jurors last heard Wednesday from the defense's 11th and final witness Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer who was tasked with reviewing John O'Keefe's injuries.

Rentschler testified they were not caused by Read's SUV, despite the prosecution's claim that Read backed her SUV into O'Keefe, leaving him to die in the snow outside of a Canton home.

Rentschler said there's no evidence to support that accusation because O'Keefe had no broken bones. He said the scratches on O'Keefe's arms, as well as the damage to his clothes, could not have been caused by a vehicle collision.