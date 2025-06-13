Closing arguments in Karen Read trial this morning, jurors should get case after lunch

Karen Read's fate is expected to be in the hands of the jury today following closing arguments in her second murder trial.

The commonwealth and defense will each get one more chance to persuade jurors, but there will be some very specific rules from Judge Beverly Cannone.

Court is expected to get underway at 8:45 a.m. with closing statements presented as soon as 9 a.m. The judge has given both sides 75 minutes.

Jurors will then be given a lunch break and they'll return to be given jury instructions.

Cannone said during a charge conference Thursday that the jury may be asked to stay as long as 5:30 p.m. so they are able to begin deliberating this case.

Jurors had the day off Thursday as the prosecution, defense and judge were in court to resolve last-minute motions and to decide on jury instructions.

Read is accused of backing into and killing John O'Keefe with her SUV outside of a Canton home three years ago.

Over the last eight weeks of Read's retrial, the prosecution has used more than 200 pieces of evidence to try to prove that theory, while the defense has tried to prove that investigators were bias from the start, and that Read is being framed.

The judge has said the defense cannot argue someone else is responsible for O'Keefe's death during their closing. They can only point out alleged police missteps.

“The prosecution has really focused on the science, on the physical evidence found around the body at the time. Obviously they have to overcome the horrible police investigation and the collection and preservation of the evidence initially, but there is a case there that they could find that she's guilty of one of the lesser included charges," NBC10 Boston chief legal analyst Michael Coyne said.

Read is facing charges of second degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of crash resulting in death.