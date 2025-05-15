More testimony about evidence expected this morning in Karen Read retrial

A forensic expert from the Massachusetts State Police crime lab will be back on the stand in the Karen Read retrial this morning, continuing to answer questions about evidence that was gathered from the scene.

Maureen Hartnett was one of several witnesses to take to the stand Wednesday after the niece of John O'Keefe, who said she saw the couple behind closed doors.

Court cameras were not rolling during the niece's testimony but she said there was tension between Read and O'Keefe, and that the two were cold to each other in the days before he died.

Karen Read's defense worked to suggest that evidence presented in court Wednesday, including glass and a hair found on her SUV, got there improperly. Our experts discuss what they said, and how the jury may be receiving it. Plus, what John O'Keefe's niece said when she testified about his relationship with Read — her comments couldn't be recorded, because she's not 18.

It's why the prosecution alleges Read backed her SUV into O'Keefe in a fit of rage, leaving him to die in the snow.

The defense maintains that Read is being framed.

After O'Keefe's niece left the stand, jurors began hearing from state police technicians, none more notable than Hartnett, who said she examined O'Keefe's clothing, swabbed the blood that was collected in the red Solo cups and examined Read's Lexus SUV in the Canton Police Department's garage after it was seized.

Hartnett said she noticed dents and scratches, pieces of glass on the bumper and a piece of hair believed to belong to O'Keefe. The defense tried to raise doubt, highlighting that Read's SUV would have traveled from 34 Fairview to O'Keefe's home in Canton, then back to Read's home in Dighton -- all before her SUV was towed back to the Canton police headquarters in blizzard-like conditions.

Hartnett will be back on the stand this morning to kick off the 16th day of testimony.