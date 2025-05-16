Karen Read trial resumes this morning following medical examiner's graphic testimony

The Karen Read retrial will resume this morning for Day 17 of testimony following a difficult day in the courthouse yesterday during which unpleasant autopsy photos were displayed for jurors as the medical examiner detailed John O'Keefe's injuries.

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, who conducted the autopsy on O'Keefe, discussed bruises on O'Keefe's hands, scrapes on his arm, abrasions to the face, and a critical head injury. It was the most graphic evidence so far on display for the jury.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Scordi-Bello, who has concluded her time on the stand, testified that she ultimately determined O'Keefe's cause of death was blunt injury impact to the head and hypothermia.

It was a difficult day in the second Karen Read murder trial, as the most graphic evidence so far was presented while the medical examiner who performed John O'Keefe's autopsy testified about her findings. Get a recap and analysis of her testimony on the undetermined death finding, more of what it was like in court while images of O'Keefe's body were shown as well as an update on the buffer zone that's kept protesters far away from the courthouse.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Read is accused of backing her SUV into O'Keefe while dropping him off at a Canton, Massachusetts, home during a snowstorm. The prosecution claims the collision caused O'Keefe to fly backwards and hit his head on cold ground, rendering him unconscious.

The defense contends that Read is being framed. Defense attorney Robert Alessi asked Scordi-Bello if the fatal blow to O'Keefe could have been caused by a punch, to which she said yes.

The defense says O'Keefe went into the home and was beat up before being dumped on the front lawn.

The medical examiner stood by that O'Keefe's manner of death was undetermined. She will not rule it a homicide. She did say on the stand that Massachusetts State Police told her Read may have hit him, but Scordi-Bello said there's just not enough information to make that ruling.

”That’s not how it works. I don’t come up with hypothetical scenarios on how those injuries occurred,” she testified.

The cause and manner of John O'Keefe's death was the subject of Day 16 of the second trial against Karen Read.

Outside of court Thursday, Read, speaking for the first time in a couple of days, reacted to the medical examiner's testimony. She said she feels strong, but her defense has raised the possibility of delaying this trial, saying they need more time to review a new crash report that the prosecution plans to bring into evidence.

Judge Beverly Cannone did not rule either way but wants to talk about it more today.