Testimony to resume in Karen Read trial today after contentious day in court

Things got heated in the Karen Read trial Monday as the defense again called for a mistrial after the prosecution made what they called a mistake about a key piece of evidence.

This was the second mistrial request in less than a week -- both have been denied by Judge Beverly Cannone.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Monday, defense star witness Dr. Daniel Wolfe was asked by the prosecution if he considered John O'Keefe's clothes, specifically holes in the back of his sweatshirt -- attempting to make the link that the hole was caused by road rash. But, it turns out the holes were actually made by a prosecution criminalist cutting them when she was examining the sweatshirt.

"My brief review of the lab paperwork and looking at the hoodie, it appears that I made a mistake," special prosecutor Hank Brennan said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"What could be more egregious? What could be more misleading?" defense attorney Robert Alessi asked.

"The commonwealth has no case, they have no collision. They are desperate," defense attorney Robert Alessi said in court as he moved for a mistrial for a second time in the Karen Read retrial. Our legal experts explain what happened in court, why Judge Beverly Cannone didn't declare a mistrial and what it might mean for the case. Plus, ARCCA crash reconstruction expert Daniel Wolfe showed video of his test on — did it help or hurt the defense? And who is in charge of maintaining decorum in the courtroom?

After Cannone denied the defense's request for a mistrial, court continued with Dr. Elizabeth Laposata on the stand. She was the chief medical examiner in Rhode Island for 12 years and has experience with a number of court cases.

Laposata reviewed O'Keefe's autopsy and several other documents related to his death, determining that he sustained damage to the back and front of his head from falling back onto something that had a little ridge and some irregularity to it.

Laposata is still on the stand. After she completes her testimony, the defense says their final witness will be Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biochemist who works for the company ARCCA.