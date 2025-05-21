More forensic testimony expected on Day 20 of Karen Read retrial

The Karen Read trial will pick back up this morning with more testimony from a forensic expert who was on the stand yesterday, putting evidence like the glass from Read's taillight under the microscope.

Christine Hanley from the Massachusetts State Police crime lab began testifying in Read's retrial on Tuesday. She analyzed glass and taillight fragments in this case. She was on the stand following testimony from digital forensic analyst Shanon Burgess.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Using a chip from Read's SUV combined with John O'Keefe's cell phone data, Burgess developed a timeline of events that the prosecution believes ultimately details the exact moment Read allegedly hit O'Keefe with her SUV in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

The Karen Read prosecution tried to prove that the analysis done by forensic expert Shanon Burges on her SUV wasn't affected by misstatements about his college education. Did it work? Our experts react — former Judge Jack Lu says, "If I were Karen Read, I would be worried sick." Plus, some police officers from the Read investigation appeared in another high-profile criminal proceeding Monday and Tuesday. How are they collected? Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But Burgess admitted the data only reveals that Read traveled in reverse, not that a collision occurred.

All that he testified to came in question as he admitted to not having a bachelor's degree despite his LinkedIn, company website biography and resume indicating that he did.

Court resumes Wednesday morning and is expected to be a full day of testimony.