Karen Read trial | What to expect in week 2 of jury selection

Monday will mark the second week of jury selection in the high-profile Karen Read case. Here's what we're tracking in the case.

So far, Judge Beverly Cannone has spoken to more than 70 potential jurors at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham about the case. About 92% said they've heard of the case, 60% reported that they had an opinion, and 17% said they had a bias.

Ten jurors have been selected after four days. But legal analyst Michael Coyne thinks the rate of selection could be a sign of something problematic.

"To me, it is. Because it raises more concerns about whether people are downplaying their preexisting belief in either her guilt or her innocence. simply because they want to be good people and say they dont have a bias and ultimately then get on the jury," Coyne said.

Cannone wants at least 16 jurors seated before the trial can begin.

Meanwhile, Read's legal team has appealed their double jeopardy case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. That's in response to jurors from the first trial coming forward to say the jury was unanimously in favor of acquitting her on two of the three charges she faces, including the most serious - second-degree murder.

Coyne said he's doubtful this latest appeal will go anywhere.

A juror from the first trial spoke to NBC10 Boston about what he thinks jurors being seated now should know.

"Listen to the evidence, ask questions and make sure that you have clear direction from the system. because if we had that clear direction in the first trial, we might not be in this position today," Ronald Estanisla said on Canton Confidential Friday.