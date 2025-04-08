Karen Read jury selection set to continue Tuesday amid Supreme Court appeal

Jury selection in Karen Read's retrial will enter its sixth day on Tuesday, after no new jurors were seated during Monday's session at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

The goal is to seat at least 16 jurors before allowing the trial to move forward. During the first four days of selection last week, 10 jurors were seated — a pace that surprised some legal experts, who raised concerns that some people may be underplaying their bias.

Read's legal team is now asking the Supreme Court to put the trial on hold, after filing an appeal last week to the court to have two of the three charges she faces thrown out. The appeal stems from their claims of double jeopardy, after jurors from the first trial have come forward saying they were in agreement to acquit her of two charges, and were undecided on one charge.

Legal experts are doubtful the Supreme Court appeal will go anywhere, since it's been denied several times already in other courts.

"To quote 'Shawshank Redemption,' hope is a great thing, sometimes the best of things, so I'll take any chance with the Supreme Court," Read said Monday.

Asked about her quoting of movies, she replied, "I've been watching a lot, I've had some time."

Forty-five new prospective jurors went through the court on Monday, and none were selected.

"Really, this process is, for both sides — especially for the defense — is about deselection, not selection," said Chris Dearborn of Suffolk Law School. "Making sure people who are going to have a bias aren't sitting on the jury."

