In the wake of last week's verdict in the Karen Read trial, we've heard from family members, lawyers and even several of the jurors in the controversial case.

Earlier this week, the jury foreman spoke with the TODAY show, and several other jurors have spoken out. We've also heard from Read's parents and her brother, a member of John O'Keefe's family, as well as special prosecutor Hank Brennan and defense attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti.

Here's a quick recap of everyone we've heard from so far:

Jury foreman, aka Juror #1

The jury foreman in the Karen Read trial spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday on "TODAY" in his first broadcast interview. The jury foreman, who asked that his name be kept private for confidentiality reasons, spoke about the controversial case, the four days of deliberation and how the jury reached its verdict.

He also did an extended interview with NBC News' Elilie Ikeda where he talked more about what he called "lazy policework' in the case.

Juror #11

Paula Prado was Juror 11. She reached out to NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell to share her experience weighing the evidence in the controversial case. She said she knew little about the case before being selected, explaining that she had seen a "Free Karen Read" billboard and some lawn signs, but hadn't looked into it.

"That's all I knew about her, her name," she said. "I had no clue what crime, or what she did, who she was, who John was, nothing."

Anonymous juror

Another juror from the Read trial spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston on Sunday. During a sit-down interview, the juror explained the process of coming to the decision that Read was not guilty of killing O'Keefe.

She said she'll never forget the sound of the crowd outside the courthouse in Dedham on June 18, erupting after the verdict was read that Read had been found not guilty in O'Keefe's death.

“It was overwhelming. There was so much grief and so much joy in that moment and you really felt the weight of everything we had done that day.”

Juror named 'Jason' speaks with TMZ

Jason, a juror who spoke with TMZ, said he wasn’t convinced there was police corruption, as the defense suggested, but he also thought there were serious problems with the police investigation.

“It seemed to me that the videos that we could see from the car after the alleged incident happened that when we could see the taillight, it was lit up red when it shouldn’t have been red,” Jason said.

Karen Read

In the immediate aftermath of the verdict, Read herself spoke on the steps of the courthouse.

"I just want to say two things -- number one is I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly emotionally for almost four years. And the second thing I want to say is no one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have, than I have and my team."

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan issued a statement Monday responding to last week's verdict in the Karen Read trial. In the statement, he said his investigation led him to believe that Read, and no one else, was responsible for O'Keefe's death.

He also blasted what he called a "campaign of intimidation and abuse" that has been waged in public and on social media, calling it "the antithesis of justice." He said if this type of behavior becomes commonplace, it will "threaten the integrity of our judicial system affecting both victims and criminally accused."

Defense attorney Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson, one of Read's defense attorneys, released a statement Tuesday blasting Brennan's statement from a day earlier, calling it "a desperate attempt to save face."

"The jury has spoken, but Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan, in an egregious breach of prosecutorial ethics, has tried to publicly shame and discredit that very jury," Jackson's statement said. "For him to attempt to supplant his personal views for that of the jury is a desperate attempt to save face in the wake of a unanimous rejection of the prosecution’s case."

Defense attorney David Yannetti

Defense attorney David Yannetti also spoke about the verdict last week.

"Of course, it wasn't an over celebration but it's a really good feeling as I'm sure you can imagine," defense attorney David Yannetti said Thursday. "We've devoted so much time. I've devoted 3.5 years of my life to this. Boy have there been some ups and downs. but to get that verdict as we did yesterday I can't tell you happy I am."

Karen Read's parents, William and Janet Read

Read's parents, William and Janet Read, who stood by their daughter throughout both trials, told NBC10 Boston they are relieved that her criminal case is finally over.

"We know Karen as our daughter, had she done something, and struck John O'Keefe, we would have been the first be notified, she would have said 'mom and dad I will take my medicine,'" her father William Read said. "And it was quite the opposite."

Karen Read's brother, Nathan Read

Karen Read's brother Nathan, who was by her side for both trials, sat down with NBC10 Boston on Saturday for a one-on-one interview to talk about the verdict, the impact this case had on his family and what's next.

"The toughest part for me is seeing my sister dragged through the mud, that she did this, when we know from the beginning that she didn't," he said.

Family member of John O'Keefe

Beth, a family member of O'Keefe's extended family, expressed her outrage at the conclusion of Read's criminal case and the comments Read made afterward in an interview with "Dateline."

"The defendant did not fight for justice for Johnny. She and her family have not fought for anything except for Karen Read."

Fired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor

Michael Proctor, the disgraced lead investigator into John O'Keefe's death, broke his silence on the Read case following the verdict in her second trial.

Proctor was fired from the Massachusetts State Police before Read's retrial after an internal investigation sparked by unprofessional comments about Read he made in texts. The messages became a major point of contention for the defense's case in both trials.

In an interview with "Dateline," Proctor said the allegations of a law enforcement coverup made by the defense and the implication that he framed Read are "a ridiculous accusation."

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police broke their silence Thursday, issuing a statement in which they extended their condolences to O'Keefe's family and said this case has caused them to make changes.

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability,” Col. Geoffrey Noble wrote.

It was Noble who made the decision to fire Proctor following a thorough department discipline process.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey even weighed in on the verdict last week.

"I always reflect on the family of John O'Keefe and feel very sorry for them, but the criminal justice system has run its course, and there is finality in that," the governor said. "My best to the members of the O'Keefe family."

Silence from Norfolk County DA

One person who hasn't responded to requests for comment on the Read verdict is Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, the man who twice chose to take the case to trial.

Following days of calls, emails and in-person visits to the district attorney's office, a spokesperson for Morrissey emailed us the following statement:

"There will be no statement from the DA or the office regarding Commonwealth vs Karen Read."

But political opponents who plan to run for Morrissey's elected position had plenty to say about the lack of response.

