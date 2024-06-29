Jurors unable to reach unanimous verdict in Karen Read murder trial before weekend

There's still no verdict in the Karen Read murder trial.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. She’s accused of dropping him off at another officer's house party in Canton, Massachusetts, after a night of drinking, and then hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After about three hours of deliberation on Friday, the jury submitted a note to the judge saying that "despite our exhaustive review and diligent consideration we have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict."

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

After the note was submitted, Karen Read’s defense asked the judge to take the first step towards a mistrial.

The jury had the incentive of getting this done before the holiday weekend and still couldn’t come to a conclusion. Now there’s talk of implementing what’s called the dynamite instruction, something legal experts say usually results in a quick verdict.

“Our position is the jury should be read the Tuey Rodriguez instruction and go from there.” said Karen Read defense attorney David Yannetti.

The defense is urging the judge to take the first step towards a mistrial by asking her to read what’s called the Tuey Rodriguez Charge.

With jury deliberations in the murder trial against Karen Read extending into another week, the many people who have gathered outside Norfolk Superior Court want a resolution.

“I will submit that it is far far far too early to give them Tuey Rodriguez instruction or anything close to that.” said ADA Adam Lally.

Also known as the dynamite charge, legal experts say it’s a set of instructions the judge will read to deadlocked jurors typically after they’ve gone back to deliberate several times.

“I’m not prepared to find that there have been due and thorough deliberations at this point.” added Judge Beverly Cannone.

Legal experts say the rare step is only taken when jurors are at a hopeless impasse because it runs the risk of encouraging those who may be holding out on one side or the other to change their opinions and go along with the majority.

As we continue to await a verdict in the Karen Read trial, tensions have grown outside the courthouse, and so has the security presence.

“What the instruction is saying is that if we were to empanel another group of 12 jurors there’s no reason to think they’d decide the case any differently than you so please consider the viewpoints of your fellow jurors.” said retired justice Jay Blitzman

Blitzman says if the case does have to be retried it would likely happen within the year.