Karen Read retrial: Interactive chart to make sense of the key players in murder case

Nearly a year later, Karen Read is set to stand trial again for the alleged murder of John O'Keefe, and a parade of witnesses will once again be called to the stand to share their insight into what may have happened on a snowy January night in 2022.

The crux of the case is how O'Keefe ended up dead in the snow that night outside of Brian and Nicole Albert's Canton home on Fairview Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While prosecutors allege that Read backed into O'Keefe, her boyfriend, while dropping him off at a house party on a blustery January night, her defense team has fired back with claims of a massive coverup. The defense's theory centers on close-knit family ties and small town politics leading to an innocent woman being framed.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder, which she denies. No one else is facing charges in the the death.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Ahead of the retrial, the Commonwealth has listed 86 prospective witnesses they could call to the stand. The defense listed 91, 14 more than they listed ahead of Read's initial trial.

Notable additions to the defense's list of prospective witnesses include Michael Proctor's former supervisor at Mass. State Police, John Fanning, and Canton Deputy Police Chief Thomas Keleher, who lived across from the Albert's home on Fairview where O'Keefe was found dead in the lawn.

A central point of contention in the case is the nature of the relationship between the Proctor, Albert and McCabe families.

Read and O'Keefe met four couples, plus another friend, at the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton on Jan. 28, 2022: Brian and Nicole Albert, Chris and Julie Albert, Matthew and Jennifer McCabe and Karina Kololithas and Nicholas Kolokithas, as well as Brian Higgins, according to court filings and witness testimony.

As closing time approached, there was an open invite back to Brian and Nicole Albert's home on Fairview Road to celebrate the birthday of their son, Brian Albert Jr. Brian and Nicole Albert, Jennifer and Matthew McCabe and Brian Higgins went to the home in their cars. Read drove herself and O'Keefe to the address in her Lexus SUV, and dropped O'Keefe off.

It's as she left, prosecutors allege, when she drunkenly hit O'Keefe with the SUV, driving off and leaving him to die in the snow.

Read's defense team has argued the evidence for that theory is thin and that the investigation was tainted — among other things, that there were connections between the family of lead investigator Trooper Michael Proctor and the Alberts, and thus a conflict of interest.

Instead of the hit-and-run allegation, Read's defense says some sort of fight broke out in the house and O'Keefe was brought out and left in the snowy front lawn.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

The Commonwealth has blasted the theory, with Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey himself issuing a statement months ahead of the first trial addressing the matter.

"Trooper Proctor had no close personal relationship with any of the parties involved in the investigation, had no conflict, and had no reason to step out of the investigation," Morrissey said. "Every suggestion to the contrary is a lie."

This story and graphic will be updated as new information is revealed in court throughout Read's second trial.