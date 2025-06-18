Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka wants a school cellphone ban in place before fall

No more cellphones in Massachusetts classrooms? Senate President Karen Spilka reportedly wants to get a statewide ban on cellphones in public schools before the start of the new school year this fall.

In an interview with the Boston Herald from her State House office, Spilka said she believes cellphones are causing "severe hardship" for kids because of the distraction they create. She said last month that she wanted the Bay State to consider making schools cellphone-free, saying at the time there was mounting evidence that cellphone usage among students during the school day is detrimental for a number of reasons.

“I think we as adults need to take some action to help them deal with breaking free from some of that cell phone use,” Spilka told the Herald. “Using it during the school day is a pure distraction. It takes away their attention from school, from their learning, from being present in school.”

According to Spilka, she was inspired to tackle the issue because of stories she heard from her son, who works as an 11th-grade public school teacher in New York City.

The Ashland Democrat has left it up for debate what the exact confines of a cellphone ban plan from the Senate would look like, but she tells the Herald that whatever it is, it needs to be uniform.

“I wouldn’t want it to be from school to school,” she said. “I understand we may need to give schools some resources to help them with this as well. But, yeah, I think statewide is probably the way to go.”

Should cellphones be banned in Massachusetts public schools? State lawmakers are considering it — supporters say it could help students focus in class, but opponents say it could make it more difficult for students to reach their parents in an emergency.

When it comes to cellphones in classrooms, lawmakers are not shy about just how dire they believe the circumstances have become.

A steady stream of elected officials on Tuesday pitched the Education Committee on action to rein in the use of phones and other electronic devices in K-12 schools, warning in sometimes-colorful language that the near-constant access some students have is undermining their education and fueling mental health problems.

"We have a youth behavioral health crisis on steroids in this commonwealth," said Westfield Sen. John Velis, who filed a proposal (S 461) aimed at tackling the issue. "The cellphones present a clear distraction during lessons. Students only have roughly 180 days a year in school, a lot of material to cover. [With] texts, calls and social media notifications constantly buzzing, staying focused is much more difficult for everyone in the classroom. Social emotional intelligence -- constantly being on phones results in children missing key life skills and stunts relationship-building."

Several bills before the panel would craft a statewide policy limiting or outright banning most cellphone use by students during the school day, with some differences in scope and whether to simultaneously implement major restrictions on how -- and when -- children and teenagers use social media.

More than 20 states have laws in place limiting student use of cellphones in classrooms, according to Ballotpedia. Members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education here have previously suggested it could be tricky to balance the upside of a statewide policy with concerns about local control and about parents being able to reach their children.

Both the Healey administration and Attorney General Andrea Campbell are vocally pushing for statewide restrictions on student cellphone use in schools.

The outlook in the Legislature is less clear. House Speaker Ron Mariano said at an unrelated event Tuesday that he recognizes both that phones are a distraction to students and also why opponents are hesitant.

"I can understand why people would want to consider it, but I also understand the parents' concerns," he told the State House News Service.

Fellow Quincy lawmaker Sen. John Keenan put his concerns more bluntly.

"Experts call screens 'electronic cocaine,'" Keenan said during the committee hearing, urging the panel to quickly advance a bill that "reflects what needs to be done to protect children in classrooms and to promote a better education."

State Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler declared "strong support" Tuesday for legislation (H 666 / S 335) that would both require Massachusetts public schools to prohibit students from using cellphones and other smart devices during the school day and also implement significant new guardrails around social media use by minors, including at home.

"The research is clear: cellphones in classrooms aren't just a distraction. They're contributing to the rise of anxiety, depression and disengagement among students," Tutwiler told the Education Committee. "The concern isn't abstract. We hear it directly from parents and caregivers, from students themselves, from teachers and school leaders across the state."

That version of the bill, filed by Rep. Alice Peisch of Wellesley and Sen. Julian Cyr of Provincetown with Campbell's support, reaches beyond cellphones in classrooms. It would also create major new regulations limiting social media use by Bay Staters younger than 18 years old.

Social media platforms would be required to verify a user's age and activate "default" privacy settings for minors. Under those default settings, a platform would need to limit a minor's communication only to connected accounts, restrict a minor's social media use between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as well as between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and prevent a minor from using the platform for long stretches at once.

Users aged 16 or 17 could change the default privacy settings, and anyone 15 or younger could do so with parental consent, according to the bill. Even with those tweaks, platforms would still be required to prevent anyone younger than 18 from more than two hours of use in any 24-hour period under the bill.

Campbell, who has joined lawsuits against Instagram, Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms as well as TikTok, said the legislation "places specific restrictions on social media companies themselves to ensure essential protections on youth accounts."

"This complements our active and current litigation against social media companies, but recognizes litigation can take a very long time, hence why a legislative fix is so important," she said. "Recognizing that social media companies make billions of dollars off our young people that are using their product, we feel it is absolutely necessary to keep our young people safe."

With some school districts restricting the use of cellphones by students while in class, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is looking to make a change across Massachusetts.

Rep. Jeffrey Turco of Winthrop argued the Tutwiler- and Campbell-backed bill "conflate[s] two issues."

"It seems to me sort of big government," Turco said. "We allow our children in this state to make medical decisions for themselves starting at age 16, some of them at 14. I can't even access my kids' medical charts at 13, yet we're going to tell them that the Legislature of the commonwealth has decided they're not intelligent enough to use social media after hours?"

Still, Turco made clear he supports limiting cellphone use in schools, pointing to a similar bill he filed (H 720).

"Nothing's more aggravating to me as a parent than to receive a text message from my kid during the school day when the school has a policy that says they can't use the cellphones, and if they get caught using them, they'll lose them," he said. "This is bad for the kids. It's bad for their ability to talk to their friends and develop social skills."