Family wants answers after Mass. native found dead in her Georgia home

A Salem, Massachusetts, family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead in her Georgia home over the weekend.

Police say 42-year-old Karina Moreno was killed by her boyfriend in her home near Atlanta over the weekend. He now faces murder charges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

“She was one of the strongest people in our family," said Kayla Benoit, Karina's niece.

Benoit said her aunt was a longtime Salem resident and moved down south last year.

“She was very independent, had her whole life, created her own career, went to school, started from nothing, and built herself up. She did everything on her own," Benoit said.

Jose Moreno, Moreno's father, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in Spanish that his daughter's death has broken their heart and that he never imagined something like this could have happened to her. Her parents traveled from their home in the Dominican Republic to Salem when they received the news. They are awaiting updates from police in Georgia.

Now the family says that all that is left are the videos and pictures to remind them of who they say was an animal-loving woman with a huge smile, always willing to help those in need.

“"Just answers, as to why someone would do something like that and yeah just to bring her home," Benoit said.