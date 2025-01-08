Boston Restaurant Talk

An iconic North Shore market and deli that is known for its German food is saying farewell.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Karl's Sausage Kitchen & European Market in Peabody is closing its doors, with the post saying the following:

It is with a mixture of deep gratitude and heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Karl's Sausage Kitchen after 67 unforgettable years. Since 1958, Karl's Sausage Kitchen has been much more than just a sausage kitchen—it has been a space where friendships blossomed, memories were created, and generations of families gathered around shared meals. We have been honored to be part of your lives and celebrations, and your support has been the cornerstone of our success.

Karl's had once been located further down Route 1 in Saugus (where it had been since 1958), with the place moving to its current location in Peabody in 2012; its last day in operation will be Saturday, January 18.

The address for Karl's Sausage Kitchen & European Market is 1 Bourbon Street (Route 1), Peabody, MA, 01960. Its website is at https://karlssausage.com/

