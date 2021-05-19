Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Kayaker Pulled From Water in NH Dies

A male kayaker has died after going into the water on Massabesic Lake in Auburn, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A kayaker died after going into the water early Wednesday morning on a New Hampshire lake.

State police say a male kayaker went onto Massabesic Lake in Auburn around 2 a.m. with a friend. Around 4, he went into the water and began to struggle, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Attempts to rescue the kayaker were unsuccessful. Police responded to a 911 call around 6:15 a.m.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

vaccines 2 hours ago

Back to Work in Mass.: How Companies Are Doing It and What Workers Should Know

Mikayla Miller 4 hours ago

Email: Ex-Girlfriend Expressed Concern About Mikayla Miller's Mental Health Prior to Death

Neither of the kayaks had a personal floatation device on board, according to police.

The name and age of the victim were not immediately revealed.

Police remind all boaters in New Hampshire that they are required to have a life jacket when on board any boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-227-2117.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireAuburnkayakMassabesic Lake
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us