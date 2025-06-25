New Hampshire

17-year-old boy dead after shooting incident in parking lot in Keene, NH

Officials are conducting suspicious death investigations Wednesday morning in Keene and Pittsfield, the attorney general said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A teen is dead after a shooting incident in a parking lot in Keene, New Hampshire, according to authorities, who say it is one of two suspicious death investigations underway in the Granite State Wednesday morning.

NH Attorney General John Formella confirms his office is responding to a 17-year-old boy's reported suspicious death on Winchester Street.

Few details have been shared at this time, but Formella says all parties involved have been identified. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

There is no known threat to the general public at this time, he added.

About 70 miles away in Pittsfield, Formella's office has responded to another reported suspicious death on Tilton Hill Road. Authorities also haven't shared much on that investigation, either, including how the man died.

Neither person's name has been released. Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

