Woman filmed herself contaminating groceries with urine at NH co-op, police say

After police received a tip that a woman recently posted videos online of herself contaminating items at a New Hampshire food co-op, the store is recalling several bulk items, while police are looking into other apparent incidents going back four years.

Kelli Telford, a 23-year-old from Keene, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of criminal mischief, according to Keene police, who said additional criminal charges may be filed as they continue to investigate.

Police said in a statement they received an anonymous tip on Valentine's Day that a content creator later identified as Telford "posted disturbing videos to an internet site. In one of these videos, Tedford recorded herself contaminating items in a local business with her urine."

Investigators reached out to the business, Monadnock Food Co-Op, which they said lost more than $1,500 in destroyed merchandise and the cost of cleaning, police said.

The grocery store said Friday that they were informed about the attempted contamination taking place on Feb. 10 and immediately checked surveillance video and identified products that were affected. The items were removed and the surfaces they sat on were sanitized.

The affected items, all bulk, were organic red quinoa (PLU 364), organic white quinoa (PLU 301), organic tri-color quinoa (PLU 312), organic cornmeal (PLU 308), organic polenta (PLU 310), organic coconut shreds (PLU 403) and raw walnuts (PLU 160), the store said, noting that no meat, produce, seafood or refrigerated or prepared products were affected.

"While this was a highly unusual situation, we took swift action in accordance with our food safety and recall procedures," the store said in a statement. "We have also been in direct communication with the Keene Health Department, which has confirmed that no ongoing risks remain. We continue to cooperate fully with the Keene Police Department and the Keene Health Department regarding this matter."

Police said that they found more videos, dating back to 2021, of Tedford in their investigation and that there were likely similar incidents in Keene and other communities in the area in which urine was used to contaminate items or surfaces. They didn't say what other stores the other videos may have been taken in; Monadnock Food Co-Op said in its statement, "We understand from the police that this likely occurred at other retail locations in our area."

While the store said it had contacted anyone who'd purchased the recalled products, anyone with questions for them was urged to email customers@monadnockfood.coop.

Police asked anyone who saw suspicious incidents involving Tedford, or who may have purchased a contaminated item, to call investigators at 603-357-9813.