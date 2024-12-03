Massachusetts

Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce new tour, including 2025 date at Gillette

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, at 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Kendrick Lamar
Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced a new tour on Tuesday morning, including a May 12 date at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Their "Grand National Tour" includes 19 stops in all, beginning in Minneapolis on April 19, and including other major cities like Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public here on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., with exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Lamar is scheduled to headline this year's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025.

He recently released a new album, "GNX," which debuted at No. 1. SZA also has a new album on the way, which is expected to drop before the end of the year.

Here's the full list of tour dates:

  • Apr. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Apr. 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
  • Apr. 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
  • Apr. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
  • May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
  • May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
  • May 8 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
  • May 9 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
  • May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
  • May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
  • May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
  • May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
  • May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
  • May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
  • May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
  • Jun. 4 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
  • Jun. 6 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
  • Jun. 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
  • Jun. 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
  • Jun. 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
  • Jun 18 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

