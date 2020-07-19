Kennedy, Markey Work on Pandemic Relief Efforts

Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey are both working events on Sunday that are focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennedy will continue the second leg of his statewide Jobs and Justice Tour. Kennedy is scheduled to visit businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He will be in Salem, Peabody, Beverly, Reading, Melrose and Everett.

Later today, the congressman will tour the Lynn Community Health Center to see how they are responding to the pandemic.

Sen. Ed Markey is holding a virtual news conference calling to extend the national moratorium on evictions. Markey is also pushing for $100 million for renters assistance in an upcoming pandemic relief package.

Additionally, he is advocating to keep the distribution of $600 per week for unemployment insurance. The insurance is scheduled to end at the end of July.

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host the first of three televised U.S. Senate Democratic candidates scheduled for the summer of 2020.

And we want to know what questions you'd like to ask the candidates. Questions for Rep. Kennedy and Sen. Markey can be emailed to shareit@nbcboston.com or shareit@necn.com with "Debate" in the subject line. All questions must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The debate with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, will be held on Sunday, July 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. from a secure and closed studio inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham. NBC10 Boston and NECN will broadcast the debate live, while Telemundo Boston will air the debate later that same evening at 11 p.m.



