Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Kennedy, Markey Work on Pandemic Relief Efforts

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Getty Images

Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey are both working events on Sunday that are focused on the coronavirus pandemic. 

Kennedy will continue the second leg of his statewide Jobs and Justice Tour. Kennedy is scheduled to visit businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He will be in Salem, Peabody, Beverly, Reading, Melrose and Everett. 

Later today, the congressman will tour the Lynn Community Health Center to see how they are responding to the pandemic. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

PLYMOUTH 2 hours ago

This Shark Was Seen Circling a Boat Off Plymouth

BOSTON 3 hours ago

State Parks in Mass. Reach Capacity Sunday Amid Heat Wave

Sen. Ed Markey is holding a virtual news conference calling to extend the national moratorium on evictions. Markey is also pushing for $100 million for renters assistance in an upcoming pandemic relief package. 

Additionally, he is advocating to keep the distribution of $600 per week for unemployment insurance. The insurance is scheduled to end at the end of July. 

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host the first of three televised U.S. Senate Democratic candidates scheduled for the summer of 2020.

And we want to know what questions you'd like to ask the candidates. Questions for Rep. Kennedy and Sen. Markey can be emailed to shareit@nbcboston.com or shareit@necn.com with "Debate" in the subject line. All questions must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The debate with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, will be held on Sunday, July 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. from a secure and closed studio inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham. NBC10 Boston and NECN will broadcast the debate live, while Telemundo Boston will air the debate later that same evening at 11 p.m.


This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusEd MarkeyJoe Kennedy III
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us