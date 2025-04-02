Key hearing scheduled Wednesday on MBTA Communities Act

A judge in Plymouth County will hear several lawsuits on Wednesday morning regarding the MBTA Communities Act.

Several towns want to be exempt from the law, which requires communities to build multi-family housing near train stations.

Marshfield, Middleboro, Middleton, Wrentham and Hanson have all sued Massachusetts, citing State Auditor Diana DiZoglio's decision that the law is an unfunded mandate.

But what does that mean?

DiZoglio argues that when the state mandates that local governments offer a new program, it is usually required to provide additional funding for that service. But earlier this year, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the law, saying the Massachusetts Attorney General can sue towns for not complying, but also said the current rules were unenforceable.

The hearing was scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in Plymouth Superior Court.