Massachusetts

Key hearing scheduled Wednesday on MBTA Communities Act

Several towns want to be exempt from the law, which requires communities to build multi-family housing near train stations

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge in Plymouth County will hear several lawsuits on Wednesday morning regarding the MBTA Communities Act.

Several towns want to be exempt from the law, which requires communities to build multi-family housing near train stations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Marshfield, Middleboro, Middleton, Wrentham and Hanson have all sued Massachusetts, citing State Auditor Diana DiZoglio's decision that the law is an unfunded mandate.

But what does that mean?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

DiZoglio argues that when the state mandates that local governments offer a new program, it is usually required to provide additional funding for that service. But earlier this year, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the law, saying the Massachusetts Attorney General can sue towns for not complying, but also said the current rules were unenforceable.

The hearing was scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in Plymouth Superior Court.

More on the MBTA Communities Act

Massachusetts Mar 7

Healey: Grants remain at risk in towns not complying with housing law

MBTA Feb 20

Milton continues to push back on MBTA zoning law

MBTA Jan 8

Top Mass. court upholds MBTA zoning law, but calls guidelines unenforceable

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us